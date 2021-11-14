SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A dog went missing in Spartanburg County on Old Canaan Road, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies says the dog is a Cocker spaniel and Poodle mix. It is all black with the exception of a white strip of fur on the neck. The dog was last seen wearing a red collar with her name, Shadow, and number inscribed on it.
According to deputies, video footage captured a blue sedan pulling up to the end of the driveway and the door opened. The dog was called to the car, but did not enter it the first time. The second time the car approached the dog, it ran to the end of the driveway and entered the vehicle.
The family is offering a reward if Shadow is found. Contact the Sheriff's Office if you have any information regarding the missing dog or car.
