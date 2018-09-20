(FOX Carolina) - Dog the Bounty Hunter has joined the search for an armed and dangerous Pennsylvania man accused of threatening Donald Trump and other officials, according to a TribLive report.
The TV bounty hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, reportedly told an Ohio newspaper that he is on the hunt for Shawn Christy after a member of Christy’s family put him on retainer, and said he had “a very hot lead.”
A federal warrant was issued on June 19 for Christy in relation to Facebook threats against a Pennsylvania district attorney, in which he reportedly wrote, “I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump.”
Christy is also wanted for burglary, probation violation, and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.
Federal investigators are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to Christy’s capture.
