ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after a couple finds a dog tied to a railroad track in Spartanburg County and was left there to die, according to animal control.
for whoever is responsible for tying a dog to a railroad track in Enoree and leaving it there to die.
FOX Carolina's Carrie Weimer spoke with the couple who found the animal. Dan Winkelman said he went to investigate after he heard cries coming from the railroad tracks near Highway 221.
"I went walking through the woods back there, came out on the railroad tracks, looked down to my right, and I saw a dog, it was just sitting in the middle of the railroad tracks," said Winkelman.
Winkelman told us he initially thought the dog had just got caught up in the leash. However, when he got closer, he noticed the leash was tied around two railroad spikes in a figure eight pattern with four large knows.
Someone had intentionally tied the dog there so he could not get off the track.
Winkelman said he cut dog free and the wife called animal control but they couldn't pick the dog up because it was the weekend. The couple turned to social media and found Operation CARE, a rescue group from York County.
"I certainly hope that we get the authority from the authorities to place him in an appropriate home after he's neutered, after he has all his shots, after he's been tested for heartworm," said Board Secretary of Operation CARE Michelle Smith.
Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Spartanburg County Animal Control Office at 864-596-3582.
If you would like to learn more about Operation CARE, click here.
