GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville Humane Society said they have urgent adoption needs as dogs fleeing Hurricane Dorian are arriving at the shelter.
The Humane Society said 12 dogs arrived on Friday and more than 50 other animals are expected to arrive next week from their partner shelters in the storm’s path.
“The more pets we adopt out the more we can take in to make space for animals displaced by the hurricane,” the shelter said on Facebook.
See the animals available to adopt at www.greenvillehumane.com/adopt.
You can also make monetary and item donations at www.greenvillehumane.com/make-a-donation.
