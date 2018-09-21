YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Chapman's Dachshund Rescue posted to Facebook Thursday night that a fire had destroyed their kennel.
Bethel Fire Department was one of the teams on scene. Firefighters said they are unsure how many dogs survived, but that a majority were able to escape through doggy doors.
Two animal hospitals are caring for several of the dogs. Ebenezer Animal Hospital said they are providing medical help to five dogs.
Ebenzer employees say several dogs are missing because they ran away from the fire in fear.
Clover Veterinarian is also providing assistance. They said there are about 23 dogs at their facility, three of which are under doctor care.
Both animal care organizations will likely keep the animals until they can find fosters.
The owner of the kennel, Gina Chapman, said 43 dogs made it out alive. She said she wants to focus on the good in the midst of this tragedy.
At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.
The shelter is taking donations. You can donate at their website.
