FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County deputies said two men were charged with ill-treatment of animals after deputies found 32 dogs malnourished and in poor health at a Fountain Inn property. On Friday, those dogs were released to Animal Control during a court hearing.
Deputies said they responded at the home on Bryson Road Tuesday morning at the request of animal control and found the animals. Deputies said the majority of the dogs were being kept on chains.
Jerry Westmoreland and Chicuan Amaker, who lived at the home, were arrested.
Sheriff Don Reynolds called the incident “despicable” and motivated by greed.
“I spoke about the mistreatment of animals just last week and it is unfortunate that we are dealing with yet another case this week. For someone to treat an animal this way is absolutely despicable and the motivation is truly greed. Laurens Animal Control has proven to be a valuable resource in these,” Reynolds stated in a news release.
On Friday, a judge released the dogs to Animal Control in a court hearing.
In a statement, Animal Control said the dogs will continue to receive veterinary care in a safe location, and an animal behaviorist will soon visit the animals to help determine next steps.
Geoff Brown, Laurens County Animal Control Supervisor, said in an emailed statement:
“We are a small county with very limited funding dealing with a huge animal welfare problem. This won’t be the last, and we will continue to go after individuals and criminal organizations who are torturing, mistreating and fighting animals in our county. We have learned through the past weeks that we are not alone and could not have made it through this without everyone coming together as a team. If you see something, says something and we will take it from there. We now rely on the solicitor’s office to prosecute these cases to the fullest extent of the law. Without the aggressive prosecution and stiff penalties in these cases, they will continue.”
Brown added:
"This case follows last week’s alleged puppy mill seizure, which involved the rescue of approximately 150 dogs from alleged puppy mill operation in Laurens County. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Laurens County Animal Control, Anderson County P.A.W.S. Animal Shelter and Izzie’s Pond intervened to protect the animals involved in this case, while the Humane Society of the United States coordinated placement of many of the dogs and puppies. The remainder of the dogs are going through the Anderson County P.A.W.S. Animal Shelter adoption program. Laurens County officials would also like to thank Charleston Animal Society, Humane Society of Charlotte, Cashiers Highlands Humane Society and Chihuahua Rescue and Transport for answering the call to help the rescued dogs take the next step in their journey."
