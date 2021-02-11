GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two dogs at Greenville County Animal Care, named Sassy and Sparrow, both of whom are heartworm survivors, got married on Thursday.
The special nuptials were part of the kickoff celebration for the Have a Heartworm Fund to help with treatment and prevention efforts.
After saying "I do" in fancy outfits, Sassy and Sparrow enjoyed a special wedding cake.
If you would like to help support the Have a Heartworm fund, click here to learn more.
