GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care needs your help finding new, loving homes for nearly two dozen dogs they say were rescued from a single home they say is involved in a hoarding case.
GCAC says they received 21 dogs from the home, and that the dogs are facing minor health issues. Those health issues include skin, eye, and heartworm complications. One dog even required a transfusion.
All of them were covered in fleas, and most are scared to be without each other. However, the ones who are not terrified of humans are very people-friendly, and all are dog-friendly.
The breeds rescued include boxer mixes, pit mixes, and shepherd mixes.
GCAC is asking anyone who can to consider helping one of the dogs.
