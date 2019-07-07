EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The United States Department of Justice says a 4th of July homicide suspect in Florida was arrested by US Marshals Sunday morning in Easley, more than 680 miles away from the original crime scene.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Florida, deputies responded to a shooting at the Casa Del Monte Mobile Home Park in West Palm Beach shortly before 7 p.m. on July 4. PBCSO deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and the man was transported to a local hospital.
However, the man would pass away, and was identified as 66-year-old Arturo Arriga. His date of birth as released by PBCSO indicates he had just turned 66 on the 4th of July. Deputies later confirmed the shooting unfolded after an altercation between Arriga and the suspect, 24-year-old Erick Lopez.
PBCSO worked to find out where Lopez was, and he was tracked down to Easley. Lopez was taken into custody by PBCSO deputies, the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, the Easley Police Department, and the Department of Homeland Security.
Lopez is currently behind bars at the Pickens County Detention Center on charges of 1st degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, all from Florida.
