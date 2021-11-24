GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Greenville based chiropractor reached a $9 million civil consent judgement with the U.S. government after admitting to conspiring to pay illegal kickbacks and defraud health care programs, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
The chiropractor, Daniel McCollum, faces a possible five year prison sentence along with an additional fine of $250,000, the department says.
The charges against McCollum stem from a civil complaint in 2019 when the DOJ says that he was accused of causing the submission of false claims to federal health care programs.
McCollum owned pain management clinics in South Carolina and operated others in North Carolina and Tennessee,
These false claims were due to kickbacks McCollum paid for urine drug testing referrals, which the DOJ says was in violation of the Anti-Kickback statute.
According to the release, McCollums's claims for urine drug testing were deemed to be not medically necessary. Additionally, the DOJ says that McCollum's referrals were to physicians with whom he had financial relationships.
The chiropractor also caused medically unnecessary prescriptions for for pain creams without knowledge of approval of patients' health providers.
Special Agent in Charge Derrick L. Jackson of the Department of Health and Human services released a statement on the the guilty plea.
“McCollum engaged in deceptive conduct by exploiting the vital programs on which they depend...We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable individuals who endanger the integrity of federal healthcare programs and the beneficiaries they serve."
