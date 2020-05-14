ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Justice says the leader of a meth trafficking ring based in Clyde will face more than 12 years in federal prison after being sentenced Thursday.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray says 34-year-old Michael McCray Sykes was the leader of a ring spanning from Georgia up into western North Carolina His operation lasted from February 2018 up until he was caught just over a year later in April 2019. Sykes and two co-conspirators, identified as Savannah Pauline Justice and Bradford Junior Ledford, purchased meth from a source in Georgia and brought it back to Haywood and Jackson counties.
All three were eventually caught when the two vehicles the trio used to transport the drugs were pulled over in a traffic stop, when law enforcement found almost two pounds of meth from underneath the driver's seat of the car driven by Justice. Sykes pleaded guilty in December 2019 to conspiracy and possession of meth with intent to distribute. Justice and Ledford also pleaded guilty to drug charges and are awaiting sentencing.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the North Carolina Highway Patrol; the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Swain County Sheriff’s Office, the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, and the Waynesville Police Department worked together on this investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.