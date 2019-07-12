(FOX Carolina) - On Friday, a South Carolina Couple was indicted on charges stemming from their conspiracy to obtain an U.S. passport by falsely claiming they were the parents of a child from the Philippines, according to the Criminal Division of the Justice Department.
According to the DOJ, the indictment says Gerald Vincent Locker Jr, 46 and Stephanie Jean Locker, 24 both from Huger South Carolina were stationed in Japan at the time of the incident.
The department of Justice say that Gerald Locker, Jr. was in the Marine Corp at the time.
While in Japan, officials say the couple attempted to work around the legal adoption process by asserting that a baby from the Philippines was their own.
The DOJ indictment says the couple presented numerous falsified documents to a U.S. Consular Officer and states that Stephanie Locker applied for a Consular Report of a Birth Abroad in support of the passport application. The indictment goes on to say that while on vacation in the Philippines, Stephanie Locker learned she was pregnant only five days before the baby was born.
The case was brought before a Grand Jury on July 10, 2019. The indictment was returned July 11 charging both defendants with one count of conspiracy and Stephanie Locker with an additional count of making false statements in an application for a passport.
The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating this case. Trial Attorneys Danielle Hickman and Christian Levesque of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Dean Secor of the District of South Carolina are prosecuting the case.
