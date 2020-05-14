Goodlettsville, TN (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the awarding of over $600,000 to schools and organizations in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina.
The grants are part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundations largest one-day grant announcement which supports summer, family and adult literacy programs.
Grants to organizations in South Carolina totaled $161,000, in North Carolina $242,000 and Georgia $246,000.
Beneficiaries in Greenville include Greenville Literacy Association, Legacy Early College, United Ministries, and Youthbase, Inc.
A spokesperson for Dollar General says recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam and helping individuals to learn English.
In total, the Foundation awarded more than $8.6 million to approximately 970 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools to support the educational journey of more than 663,000 individuals, which aim to enhance local literacy and education initiatives throughout the communities Dollar General serves.
To see a comprehensive list of grant recipients, click here.
