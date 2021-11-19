PIGEON FORGE, TN (FOX Carolina) - The holidays are in full swing at the Pigeon Forge park where guests can experience Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas!
The Smoky Mountain Christmas, presented by Humana, started Nov. 6 and will run through Jan. 2, 2022.
This Dollywood Christmas experience showcases more than five million holiday lights, stage productions, and traditions families have been able to experience for more than 30 years, organizers say.
“I hope that everyone who visits Dollywood this season experiences the love and joy of a traditional Smoky Mountain Christmas. During their time here, we hope they’ll laugh, love and linger as they enjoy the light of the season. We also hope they create those new memories and family traditions that they’ll share for many years to come," said Dolly Parton.
