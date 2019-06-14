GREENVILLE, SC. (FOX Carolina) - With the recent deaths of at least 7 american tourists and the shooting of former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, safety is a growing concern for anyone planning a trip to the Dominican Republic. They say that the deaths are unrelated.
More than two million Americans visit the island each year and the minister of tourism in the Dominican Republic says the country is safe for tourism.
The State Department issued an advisory in April urging travelers to use increased caution.
When people book a stay at the all inclusive resorts, you think of being catered to-- like having drinks brought to you as you lay by the pool. A woman who recently traveled there says you might want to consider skipping that luxury in the wake of all these different tragedies.
Andrea Soltis, who traveled to the Dominican Republic says the trip did not turn out to be everything that she hoped it would be.
She went with her family, returning from their trip just last week. Her, along with her husband, 15 year old and two year spent time on the popular island of Punta Cuna.
They stayed at the same resort where three Americans died within a week, including a woman whose family says she became ill after having a drink from the minibar.
Soltis says, "it is a shame because I don't know why anybody would do that, but I mean I think using common sense and making sure that we are overly cautious about safety for ourselves and our kids really kept us on our feet the whole time. It wasn't as relaxing as we hoped it would be, but we all came home safe.
Before leaving for the trip, after hearing some of the stories of tragedy on the island, her and her husband decided on some non-negotiables when it came to how they would navigate their trip.
"When we were going to go out, we would never ever leave each other alone so I wouldn't go out by myself, my husband wouldn't go out by himself and we would never let the children out by themselves anyway. I left my rings at home, I left my wedding band, my engagement ring....didn't take any jewelry, earrings or nothing. I told my daughter to do the same" says Soltis.
They also decided to not have a drink delivered to them by the pool... but rather getting up to watch them make it. and no room service as well as always dead-bolting the locks in their room.
"You just hear about the different people at this one resort, using the mini bar and you just wonder if it’s not just a cluster of coincidences," says Sally Eastman.
Sally Eastman is headed there later this year and she's not letting anything stop her.
Eastman believes, "when we are in the united states, we tend not to even think about safety we just go out and we live our lives, but when you are overseas you have to be really careful and we are not going to cancel the trip because it is our 25th wedding anniversary trip so we can't cancel that."
She's attending a music festival and thinks that being extra cautious is a part of traveling.
Eastman says, "we think that the whole rest of the world is like our country... that it is perfectly safe and I think that a lot of people who go overseas, they don't realize that they really have to be on guard. You have to be careful watch. You have to watch your surroundings and know what is going on.
It seemed like the deciding factor for many is ... do you want to have to have your head on a swivel for your entire vacation?
Some say that's the case anytime you travel so it's worth the risk to travel to the Dominican Republic.
Soltis offered this piece of advice... "No matter what. I think people can use common sense and still be subjected to violence or whatever is happening down there."
She believes these stories are creating buzz and the FBI getting involved will lead to more answers about what’s happening.
Both Eastman and Soltis say that they recommend not letting anyone make your drinks for you unless you’re watching and don’t drink anything from the minibar.
