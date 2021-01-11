COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Dominion Energy has agreed to delay its request to raise electric rates in South Carolina for six months because of economic problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Virginia-based utility asked regulators to approve a 7.7% rate hike it said was needed to pay for improvements to the system in the state it bought from SCANA Corp. in 2019. The increase would collect an extra $178 million a year from Dominion's 750,000 South Carolina customers. The South Carolina Public Service Commission was holding hearings this month to consider the rate increase. The Office of Regulatory Staff, a state watchdog organization, asked Dominion to put the rate increase on hold.
MORE NEWS: Only 39% of Americans can afford a $1,000 emergency expense
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.