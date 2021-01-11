Nuclear Reactors South Carolina

FILE - This Sept. 21, 2016 file photo shows Unit one of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C. Dominion Energy says it’s completed a merger with the South Carolina utility reeling in the wake of a multibillion-dollar nuclear construction failure. The Virginia-based company made the announcement Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 about its deal with SCANA Corp. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Dominion Energy has agreed to delay its request to raise electric rates in South Carolina for six months because of economic problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Virginia-based utility asked regulators to approve a 7.7% rate hike it said was needed to pay for improvements to the system in the state it bought from SCANA Corp. in 2019. The increase would collect an extra $178 million a year from Dominion's 750,000 South Carolina customers. The South Carolina Public Service Commission was holding hearings this month to consider the rate increase. The Office of Regulatory Staff, a state watchdog organization, asked Dominion to put the rate increase on hold. 

