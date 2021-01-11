FILE - This Sept. 21, 2016 file photo shows Unit one of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C. Dominion Energy says it’s completed a merger with the South Carolina utility reeling in the wake of a multibillion-dollar nuclear construction failure. The Virginia-based company made the announcement Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 about its deal with SCANA Corp. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)