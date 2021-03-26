WASHINGTON (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, arguing the cable news giant falsely claimed in an effort to boost faltering ratings that the voting company rigged the 2020 election. Friday's defamation lawsuit is the first filed against a media outlet by the Denver-based company at the center of false claims spread by President Donald Trump and his allies after Trump's election loss to Joe Biden. Those claims helped spur on rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Fox News has not responded to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment on the lawsuit. A copy of the lawsuit was obtained by the AP.
Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6B over 2020 election claims
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular Stories
- Anisa Snipes
- Updated
A 12-year-old and his family were waiting in line at McDonald's when a man stabbed the boy in the neck, police say
- By Heather Law and Ronnie Glassberg, CNN
- Updated
- Chuck Morris & The Associated Press
- Updated
- Dal Kalsi
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.