SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Domino’s Pizza is making good on its pledge to help fill potholes in Simpsonville.
Viewers spotted this freshly patched pothole with the Domino’s logo stenciled on it Friday morning along Corkwood Drive in the Westwood community.
In February, Domino’s announced Simpsonville was the grant winner for South Carolina.
The pizza chain is donating about $5,000 to help the city patch holes on road surfaces.
Simpsonville Public Works director Jay Crawford said previously the funds will help fill at least 200 potholes. Crawford expects the work to be complete by October 2019.
