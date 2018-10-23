George is pretty easy to spot. The seven-point deer has bright yellow tape wrapped around his antlers... and his adopted family is hoping to protect him during hunting season.
The Funderburk family said George was brought to them when he was only a couple days old after his mother was hit by a car.
They bottle-fed George and later released him between Great Falls and Richburg in Chester County.
Kena Funderburk said on Monday that George was spotted miles from home in Fairfield County.
She started the social media campaign #dontshootGeorge in hopes hunters will recognize the deer and let him go unharmed.
Her post this year has gone viral, receiving more than 83,000 shares in just over 24 hours.
George the Deer even has his own official Facebook page now.
