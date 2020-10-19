Arden, NC (FOX Carolina) - Today, the President's eldest son will be making stops in North Carolina to campaign for his father's 2020 reelection bid.
At 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 19, Donald Trump, Jr. will be hosting a "Make America Great Again!" event at Emery Seal company in Arden, North Carolina.
Tickets to the event are available on a first come, first serve basis by clicking here. Doors to the event open at 1 p.m.
We'll have a crew at the event and will bring you all the highlights.
Following the event, Trump Jr. will travel to Kernersville, NC where he will hold another event Monday evening at 6 p.m.
Tickets for that event are available here. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Organizers say by attending any of their events you acknowledge the inherent risk of COVID-19 exposure and the individual agrees to assume all risk and agrees not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, LLC; Emery Asphalt/Emery Sealco, Inc.; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.
More news: Coroner identifies driver killed in I-26 crash; another person airlifted from scene
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.