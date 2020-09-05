HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pres. Trump's son will be visiting the mountains of western North Carolina next week as part of the 2020 presidential campaign.
The Trump campaign says Donald Trump Jr. will be visiting Hendersonville on September 10 for a public rally event at Point Lookout Vineyards, located on Appleola Road. Doors open at 2 p.m. with the event slated to begin at 3 p.m.
Those interested in attending are asked to register, as tickets are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Two tickets can be registered for each mobile number signed up. Registration will take place entirely by phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.