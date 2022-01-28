DONALDS, SC (FOX Carolina) - One of the oldest, active firefighters in our state is turning 95.
"I do that so I can play free golf," Erickson jokes.
He turns 95 Monday, making him the oldest, active firefighter out of the over 17,000 members of the South Carolina Firefighters Association, according to the association.
Chief Ronnie Vaughn says he remembers working under him when first started.
"I become a lieutenant and he was chief. And man, was I scared to death of him," said Vaughn.
Vaughn says Erickson is still helping out.
"He drives his trucks and pumps them. He still responds to medical calls," Vaughn said.
Though they won't let him fight fires anymore, Erickson says he would if he could.
Vaughn says they don't make them like Erickson anymore. The first responders at the station look up to him.
"We've learned from him. It has made us a better fire department," Vaughn said, "And anytime anybody needs anything, he's there."
Erickson says things have changed over the years. He was on a waiting list to be a firefighter when he first started. Now, many stations are struggling to get people in. He just hopes his career sets an example for the next person willing to serve.
"First of all, The Good Lord's watching over me. He has been good to me. I have a good wife. And I have a good fire department here. All these guys take care of me. They're always watching over me," Erickson said, "As long as I can keep going, I'm going to keep going."
The chief is planning a celebration Saturday at 4 p.m.
Erickson plans to have Outback Steakhouse with his wife and church friends to celebrate his birthday.
