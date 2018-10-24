Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) - Two upstate radio stations are teaming up with Harvest Hope food bank to provide free opening night tickets to Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment. B93.7 and Magic 98.9 are offering the first 1,000 donors, free tickets for at least 5 canned goods in exchange.
Those interested should stop by the Bon Secours Wellness arena between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 3rd with their donations to receive a complimentary ticket. If you donate but do not make it for the first 1,000 tickets, do not worry. A $10 voucher for opening night will be given after.
Harvest Hope officials are allowing a maximum of two vouchers per family and letting guests know it is only good for opening night on November 21st, 2018.
