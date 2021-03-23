GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The BMW CCA Foundation Museum is teaming up with Cars & Coffee of the Upstate to host the Foundation Food Drive.
The Foundation Food Drive says the goal is to collect over 5,800 pounds of food, more than the weight of a BMW Alpina XB7.
The donated food will go to Greer Community Ministries, a group that aids families in need, runs a daily Meals on Wheels service for 350 homes and helps other food organizations.
The Foundation Food Drive says they will have activities to offer including, a raffle for two passes to a BMW Performance Center Drive Experience, tours of the BMW Foundation Museum, a food truck featuring maple bacon poundcake and much more.
For more information, please visit Foundation Food Drive.
The event will take place on March 27, from 8:00 AM- 11:30 AM at 190 Manatee Ct. Greer 29651.
