Greenville, S.C (Fox Carolina) - World Finance and its parent company, World Acceptance Corporation, announced a $75,000 donation to help mobile food pantries and alleviate hunger in three cities, St. Louis, New Orleans, and Greenville, S.C.
In Greenville, the mobile food pantry event was hosted by Harvest Hope Food Bank and held at Nicholtown Baptist Church. This event provided 250 prepackaged boxes of food and fresh produce to local families in need.
Greenville is also home to the headquartered of World Acceptance Corporation and has many World Finance locations in the region.
“Last year, Harvest Hope Food Bank distributed 27.8 million meals to provide hunger relief in South Carolina,” said Lori Burney, Donor Relations Manager for Harvest Hope Food Bank. “With the donation of $75,000 from World Acceptance Corporation, we will be able to continue our mission and reach more residents in need.”
Financial commitment isn't the only service provided by World Finance. They also provide volunteers to staff each event as well as reusable grocery bags that residents can use in the future.
“More than 40 million people face hunger in the U.S. today — including more than 12 million children and more than 5 million seniors,” said Heather Sweeney, director of development at Second Harvest Food Bank. “Our organization goes to great lengths to ensure every dollar donated goes as far and wide as possible to provide hunger relief for those in need.”
Harvest Hope Food Bank is a non-profit organization serving people in need in 20 counties across South Carolina. Harvest Hope distributed more than 27 million pounds of food last year and fed approximately 38,000 people a week.
Harvest Hope operates out of locations in Columbia, Florence, Greenville and Cayce, S.C. For more information visit www.harvesthope.org.
