POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials at Powdersville Elementary will be collecting donations on Monday afternoon for a family after a deadly house fire claimed a mother's life and destroyed a family's home.
34-year-old Kristen Nichole Johnson was killed in the fire on Traybon Court Friday morning, according to the coroner.
Neighbors said Johnson’s 12-year-old son and boyfriend went back in to try to save her. Firefighters said both were seriously injured and taken to the Augusta Burn Center.
Two other children also lived at the home.
Per a Powdersville High School Facebook post, donations are being collected for the family on Monday.
The donation drop-off time will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the elementary school.
Officials are asking for gift cards to Walmart, Target, and other stores to help with basic needs and purchasing Christmas gifts.
The family also needs the following clothes and shoe sizes:
- Girls size 12-14 and shoes women’s 7-8
- Girls size 8-10 and shoes youth 12-1
- Boys size 12-14 and shoes men’s 7-8
The Powdersville Fire Department said they will also have a truck out at the school for the donation drive.
Eggs Up Grill of Powdersville posted on Facebook that they had collected donations over the weekend and would drop them off on Monday as well.
