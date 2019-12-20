TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Taylors church is now filled with toys, just one day after asking the community to donate.
Living Branch Ministries runs a food pantry and every year at Christmas they help they parents who come through give gifts to their kids.
But church administrator Dianne Bell found out Wednesday that their toy donor would not be making a stop at the church this year and parents were scheduled to pick up the gifts on Saturday.
The staff decided to hold a last minute toy drive and the community quickly came to their aid. One of the first donors gave the church $600 to buy gifts for the kids.
Toys for Tots also dropped off a truckload of items.
Bell said they usually hand out three or four gifts per child. Now, she thinks they have enough to double that.
"All these children are going to have probably the best Christmas and that's amazing," said Bell.
You can still drop off toys at Living Branch Ministries until 8 p.m. They say they still need more gifts for pre-teen boys and girls.
