GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Ariel the kitten has been through so much in her short lifetime.
The precious white, and slightly calico, kitten was hit by a car - breaking both of her back legs.
She's thankfully now in the care of professionals over at the Greenville Humane Society, but her journey is far from over.
Ariel needs surgery to amputate one of her back limbs. Those at the Humane Society are hopeful they can save the other one with splinting and proper care.
They're asking for the public's help cover the cost of her surgery and remaining treatment. The Humane Society says they just need $600 more to give Ariel all that she needs.
Those who wish to help Ariel on her journey toward recovery can do so here.
