GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) - With Thanksgiving less than a week away, you might be eager to get those Christmas decorations up, if you haven't already.
That means, you'll need to get rid of those pumpkins, but they don't have to go to waste. There are needy animals at rescues, such as the Magnolia Fawn Rescue, in Gray Court, that will gladly take them off your hands.
Connie Hall is the founder of the non-profit and deer rescue. She says she takes in deer that are injured, taken is as pets and forgotten, or orphaned.
"They come here, usually, when they've been hit by cars, or the mother has been killed by a car, or the fawn has been attacked by a dog or tangled in a fence," Hall said.
And she says one of their favorite snacks are the pumpkins. She has been getting donations, courtesy of the community. And they have received hundreds of pumpkins already. The deer can eat ten a day.
"We get a big, bulk bag of feed. And it lasts about two weeks," Hall said, "So, when we get pumpkins donated and acorns, and fruit, and veggies; that cuts down on their bulk feed costs. And they get healthy, nutritious snacks. And our feed bill isn't quite so high."
The fawns go through a 50-pound bag of milk a week. The deer go through a 1,600-pound of feed every few weeks.
The U.S. Department of Energy says most of the 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkins produced in our country end up in a landfill.
Lu Grant didn't want that to happen.
"We love that we are not wasting a product," Grant said, "And that the product—all the way from the Navajo Indian Reservation, where they are grown, all the way to here in South Carolina—those pumpkins are still providing something instead of just going to the landfill."
Grant is the director of Friends of The Little White House, in Simpsonville. They hosted a pumpkin patch after taking over for Holy Cross Episcopal Church when they shut down during the pandemic.
"Friends of the Little White House is a Montessori skill-building center for children and adults on the Autism spectrum," Grant said, "We teach anything from life skills, social skills, to pre-job skills."
Instead of dumpin' the pumpkins, she told some local, animal rescues they could come get as much as they wanted.
"We have chosen to keep it a charitable pumpkin patch and will continue to support local non-profits here in the golden strip," said Grant.
For these lucky bucks, one man's trash is another doe's treasure.
"After Thanksgiving, we could use some more donated, holiday decorations for them," Hall said, "The deer will eat them up because they love them, and it's very nutritious. The pumpkin seeds are a natural de-wormer."
Magnolia Fawn Rescue is still accepting unpainted pumpkins that aren't rotting and missing parts, plus other food items (fruits, veggies, acorns). You can drop them off at the gate, or you can donate or volunteer.
Hall wants to send a reminder: don't try to keep deer as pets or assume they are orphaned because you see a fawn alone. You can call them to check it out.
