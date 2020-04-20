SENECA, SC (Fox Carolina) -- Volunteers and tornado victims in Seneca got a sweet treat this morning.
The Donut Wagon gave out hundreds of fresh, homemade doughnuts outside the Shaver Complex.
The recreation center has turned into donation drop off and pick up site.
Dewayne and Verna Miller own the food truck and said most of their customer base lives in Seneca.
Dewayne said the customers have been so supportive of them during the coronavirus outbreak that they wanted to give back.
"We just want to give back," he said. "It’s about our customers and the people who have lost their homes.”
The Millers are also delivering doughnuts to people impacted by last week's storm.
They're asking churches and other organizations to reach out to help with distribution.
“We just want to be a blessing to others and do what we can to help out others because we have been blessed," Verna said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.