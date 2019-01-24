(FOX Carolina) - Thursday, January 24, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists will unveil the time for the 2019 Doomsday Clock.
The unveiling is set for 10 a.m. in Washington, D.C.
In 1947 the Doomsday Clock was created in an effort to warn the public about how close we are to destroying our world with dangerous technologies of our own making. At the time, the greatest threat was and still is, nuclear annihilation.
Currently, the clock stands at 11:58 p.m. the closest it's been to midnight since 1953 when the Soviet Union and United States both tested their first thermonuclear weapons within six months of one another.
In 1991, with the end of the Cold War, the United States and Soviet Union signed the Strategic Arms Reductions Treaty aimed at making deep cuts to both countries nuclear arsenals.
This move prompted the hands on the clock to be set to 17 minutes to midnight. This move marked the farthest from midnight the hands have ever been set.
Scientist say the Doomsday Clock is a metaphor of the perils we must address if we are to survive on the planet.
More on the Doomsday Clock can be found here.
