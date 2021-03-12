GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Friday that the operator of Greenville County convenience store chain has been arrested for tax evasion. He is accused of failing to report more than $2 million in sales.
The SCDOR said Chirag Jayanti Patel, 49, of Simpsonville was arrested on Friday and charged with five counts of tax evasion.
Patel operates KCP, Inc., which manages the KC Mart chain of stores. Warrants accuse Patel of underreporting his taxable sales each year from 2013 through 2017. During that time, Patel is accused of failing to report$2,044,737 in sales and thusly evaded paying $123,044 in sales tax, per the arrest warrants.
The KC Mart's Simpsonville location sold the Mega Millions ticket that hit the $1.5 billion jackpot in 2018. The KC Mart in Simpsonville received $50,000 for selling that winning ticket.
