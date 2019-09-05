Charleston, SC (FOX Carolina) - More than 200,000 people remain without power Thursday afternoon as Hurricane Dorian continues to churn off the SC coast.
Throughout the day, warnings were issued for flooded roads, high wind speeds, tornadoes, and other hazards.
Early Thursday morning, emergency management asked residents to stay off roadways and to shelter in place as conditions were beginning to deteriorate.
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office also asked people not to leave their homes unless their lives are in danger.
"Shelter in place. Please do not leave your home unless your life is in danger there. #HurricaneDorian is a serious Category 3 major hurricane. Wind and rain are heavy. Power lines, trees are down. Flooding has closed roads. Don’t put your life on the line."
Shelter in place. Please do not leave your home unless your life is in danger there. #HurricaneDorian is a serious Category 3 major hurricane. Wind and rain are heavy. Power lines, trees are down. Flooding has closed roads. Don’t put your life on the line. #Dorian #chsnews #chswx pic.twitter.com/HW3SUrrcYF— Charleston County Sheriff's Office (@ChasCoSheriff) September 5, 2019
The National Weather Service said a Flash Flood Warning was issued for Charleston, North Charleston, and Mount Pleasant until 10:15 a.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Charleston SC, North Charleston SC, Mount Pleasant SC until 10:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/g5QBFUSxPf— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 5, 2019
Residents were reminded that only 6 inches of water can make you lose control of your vehicle. Charleston County government tweeted that they were at condition yellow, warning high profile vehicles, such as box trucks or tractor trailers, to avoid travel on bridges as winds were sustained at 30 miles per hour.
Almost 100 roads have been closed in and around Charleston due to flooding or emergencies. A complete list of the road closures in that area can be found here.
The Crosstown, a section of highway that runs through downtown Charleston, was shut down shortly after 6 a.m., according to Charleston police.
All lanes of the Crosstown are now closed.— Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) September 5, 2019
The Isle of Palms police chief also posted that multiple roads on the island were also under water.
There are several roads that are holding water on IOP.— Chief Cornett (@ChiefCornett) September 5, 2019
Palm Blvd, Ocean Blvd, Waterway Blvd, and more pic.twitter.com/ifCGt0Bhk0
Just north of Charleston in Dorchester County, officials warned conditions are dangerous throughout the entire county, saying there were downed trees from North Charleston to St. George.
Conditions are dangerous throughout the entire the county. Shelter in place until the storm has passed! Sporadic downed trees from North Charleston to St. George. Power outages: approx 28% of the customers out between the 4 providers. Report outages to your local provider. pic.twitter.com/HtPXlCTCAN— DorchesterCounty EMD (@DorchesterCoEMD) September 5, 2019
The National Weather Service reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. that trees had been reported as far inland as Orangeburg County due to the winds from Dorian.
Officials warned if conditions continued to worsen significantly, rescue operations may be temporarily suspended for the safety of first responders.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol in Beaufort County tweeted pictures this morning showing some of the destruction left by Dorian on Thursday.
Troopers advised residents to stay sheltered to give crews time to clean up after trees were left hanging on power lines and debris in the roadway.
Trees hanging in power lines and debris covering the roads in many places across Beaufort County, these things are dangerous and Dorian isn’t finished yet! Stay In and have a chill out morning, give the clean up crews time to work after the storm!! pic.twitter.com/pBWP6QfPZq— Trooper Gary SCHP (@SCHP_Troop4) September 5, 2019
Around 9:51 a.m. Charleston County EMS said sustained winds had reached above 40 miles per hour in portions of Charleston County. EMS said they would be evaluating conditions for the safety of their crews before sending any units to respond to emergency calls.
EMS said this applies to downtown Charleston, West Ashley, James island, Johns Island, Edisto Island, Ravenel, Kiawah, Seabrook, Hollywood and Meggett.
Charleston County EMS update. #Dorian #Chsnews pic.twitter.com/CYDC0PIC47— Charleston County (@ChasCountyGov) September 5, 2019
Power Outages:
Along the South Carolina coast, thousands are without power. Shortly after 4 p.m., SC EMD announced there were 233,019 outages in South Carolina, with most of those outages along coastal regions.
That number was down from the more than 250,000 reported earlier in the day.
Here are links outage maps by utility provider:
