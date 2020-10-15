SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dorman High School announced Friday that the Cavaliers' game Friday against Wade Hampton will be postponed.
Dorman said the game is postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Wade Hampton.
"This is the second consecutive week that the Dorman football team has had to postpone a game," the school said in a Facebook post after last week's game against Byrnes was also called off.
The game against Wade Hampton will be made up on November 6.
