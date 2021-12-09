SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Dorman High School has announced its new head football coach today.
Dustin Curtis spent the last three seasons at A.C. Flora in Columbia and had a 28-4 overall record. Curtis is replacing Dave Gutshall, who retired last month after 29 years as Dorman's head football coach.
Coach Curtis led the A.C. Flora Falcons to an undefeated 11-0 season and 4-A State Championship in the 2020 season. The championship was the first football title in AC Flora history and the first state championship for a Richland District One school since 1970.
Curtis played high school football at Lexington under Coach Jimmy Satterfield and he played against Dorman in the 2000 State Championship game at Williams Brice Stadium. He also attended the University of South Carolina and served as an equipment manager in the Gamecock football program under Steve Spurrier.
He has become the seventh head coach in Dorman's 58-year history.
'We are excited to welcome Coach Dustin Curtis as the new head football coach of the Dorman Cavaliers. I am confident that under his leadership we will continue our Cavalier tradition of excellence," said Dorman's principal Bryant Roberson.
MORE NEWS: University of Miami officially names Dan Radakovich as director of athletics
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.