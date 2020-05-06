SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District 6 said Dorman High School is honoring its Class of 2020 with a drive-thru celebration on Thursday.
"We are giving each one a free lunch, a yard sign, a Class of 2020 t-shirt, and they can pick up their caps and gowns," said district spokesperson Cynthia Robinson.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the high school.
Spartanburg School District Six said Dorman seniors will graduate in a ceremony at Cavalier Stadium on May 28.
RELATED - Multiple Spartanburg County school districts announce graduation plans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.