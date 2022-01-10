GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the country, we know that keeping up with the latest quarantine requirements can be tough.
Here are some things you need to know about testing and getting back to work:
If I test positive for Covid-19 but stay away from people for five days, do I need a test to see people again?
The CDC says you don't need to test again if you don't have any symptoms. However, keep in mind that the CDC says day zero is the first day you experience symptoms. Day one is considered the first full day after you start feeling ill.
What should you do if you were exposed to someone with Covid-19 but don't have any symptom?
The CDC says in this case, you should quarantine until you get your test results back and are fever-free for 24-hours without the help of a fever-reducing medication like Advil or Tylenol. Doctors say if you catch Covid-19, you may start to see the signs 48 hours after exposure. However, you could begin to experience symptoms up to 14 days after.
The CDC reports people are most contagious one to two days before symptoms begin to kick in. This is why it is usually a good idea to get tested and quarantine if you know you were exposed.
Regardless of the symptoms you experience, the CDC says you need to wear a mask around people for at least five days after being exposed.
