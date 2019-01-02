Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Road crews have closed the Douglas MacArthur Bridge on Highway 183 and drivers from Greenville are complaining that detour signs are not well marked. The road closure is expected to last for 30 days.
Our crew on scene says people traveling on Highway 183 from Greenville are coming all the way to the road closure and being forced to turn around because no signs are in place.
Coming from Greenville, you'll need to travel south on White Horse Road and turn right on Saluda Dam Road, turn right onto Old Vinland School Road, then turn right on Saluda View Drive to get back to Farrs Bridge Road (Highway 183).
Drivers traveling from Pickens to Greenville will need to turn right on Saluda View Drive, left on Old Vinland School Road and left onto Saluda Dam Road to get back to White Horse Road.
