Cherokee County Emergency Management reported a 9-1-1 outage in several mountain towns Friday morning.
According to an alert issued shortly after 2 am:
"All 911 capability is down for Cherokee, Graham, Clay, Macon, Swain, Jackson and Cherokee Tribal due to Frontier having a major fiber cut. All fire departments have been requested to physically man their respective stations. All wireless and some landlines are being effected, however, VOIP seems to be working. If you have a 911 emergency call 835-3144 (Dispatch non-emergency line) or go to your local fire department. Frontier is actively working to restore communications."
Beyond that Emergency Services said that people should use a landline to call 911 or go to a local fire or police department.
Stay with Fox Carolina for updates.
