A toppled tree has downed powerlines along U.S. 76 in Anderson County knocking out power to more than 1,000 people.

Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Some residents in Pickens County could be waking up late this morning after a downed tree took out some powerlines close to U.S. 76. 

Pickens Co. lines down

Our FOX Carolina news team came across crews working to repair the lines around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning. We're told it was happening on College Heights Boulevard near U.S. 76.  

Duke Energy was reporting over 1,100 people were without power due to the outage and estimated it would be repaired by 7 a.m. 

Be aware that the outage could affect parts of your commute this morning with traffic lights out in the affected areas. 

Affected Area Duke Outage

