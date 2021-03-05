Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Some residents in Pickens County could be waking up late this morning after a downed tree took out some powerlines close to U.S. 76.
Our FOX Carolina news team came across crews working to repair the lines around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning. We're told it was happening on College Heights Boulevard near U.S. 76.
Duke Energy was reporting over 1,100 people were without power due to the outage and estimated it would be repaired by 7 a.m.
Be aware that the outage could affect parts of your commute this morning with traffic lights out in the affected areas.
More news: Comfortable Friday, dry stretch continues
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.