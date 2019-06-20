ELBERTON, GA (FOX Carolina) – The National Weather Service said multiple storm damage reports came in when severe storms passed through Elbert County and southern Upstate counties Thursday afternoon.
Thunderstorm wind damage was reported in multiple counties, including reports of trees down.
Elbert County Emergency Services said the The National Weather Service determined that straight jet winds to the ground hit at approximately 70 miles per hour to take down dozens of trees on Wahatchee Creek Road.
In Abbeville County, Sheriff Ray Watson said a tree fell on a house on Candy Branch Road, but thankfully no one was inside.
Watson said most of the damage in Abbeville County was in a small, rural area near the McCormick County line.
Watson said Highway 28 was blocked due to numerous trees and power lines down in the area.
In Greenwood County, the NWS reported widespread trees and power lines down in the southwestern section of the county. Sections of SC 10, US 221, and US 25 were all blocked due to downed trees and lines.
Also in Greenwood County, Duke Energy reported more than 5,300 power outages as of 4:40 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 8:30 p.m.
There has been no documented tornadic activity with the storms. No injuries have been reported at this time either.
Elbert County trees down:
- Mineral Springs Road
- Fleming Road Extension
- Bakers Ferry Road
- Edison Road
- Washington Highway
- Wahatchee Creek Road (40 trees down)
- Bobby Brown Road
Abbeville County trees down:
- Mt. Carmel Road
- South Middleton Road
- Candy Branch Road
- Multiple trees and power lines down on SC 28 between Abbeville and Clatworthy Crossroads
Greenwood County trees down:
- Highway 10
- McCormick Highway
- US 25
- US 221
- Creswell Road
- Marvin Road
- US 378
- Spearman Road at John Cleary Road
- I-26 East at mile marker 80
