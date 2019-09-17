ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Smokers may have to pass on the puff now that a tobacco ban has been initiated in the downtown area of Anderson, a city spokesperson says.
According to the Assistant City Manager Andrew Strickland, beginning November 1st, the city will prohibit the use of all tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, within 25 feet of the right-of-way of Main Street, between Franklin and Greenville Streets.
The tobacco ban will also be enforced in all city parks, as well.
