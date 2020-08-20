GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – One of downtown Greenville’s longstanding businesses is celebrating a major milestone on Thursday.
Deb Ayers Agnew said Ayers Leather Shop, Inc. is celebrating its 70th anniversary.
The Ayers family opened the shop in downtown Greenville,SC on August 20, 1950 and has since served the community by selling and repairing leather goods,
The store, now located at 24 West North Street, was founded by Mr and Mrs. Elrod Ayers. Their daughter, Deb, and her son, Payton Agnew, now run the store.
“Our family business continues to grow because of the wonderful community support within our Upstate area,” Deb Ayers Agnew said. “We are proud of our accomplishments and look forward to continuing serving this community “
