GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Downtown Greenville's West End is looking more like its normal self, with Artisphere this weekend and the Greenville Drive kicking off their season at Flour Field as well.
None may be happier to see the increased foot traffic in the area than local businesses.
For businesses like Liberty Tap Room & Grill, the return of these events, and more, is a potential life saver.
Front of House Manager Mark Rademacher says they bring in much needed customers.
"The numbers are kind of odd right because last year was unprecedented but more than double, easily more than double," he said.
We're told this time last year felt like a "Ghost town" in the area.
As more foot traffic and events pick up in 2021, the added business is helpful for everyone that works in the restaurant.
"I'm starting to breathe finally because I'm front of house manager I want people to make money here right. So I'm really happy that people are starting to make money, it's getting more and more worth it to be here," said Rademacher.
A few blocks down the street at Splash on Main, we're told having events downtown is also invaluable to the boutique.
"There's no comparison, there's a huge difference. Between last May we had no sales and this May we've had decent sales, so I think we're starting to see an upper trend," said Boutique Manager Karla Luers.
The spring and summer is when we learned a majority of their business is usually done, so having more people in downtown Greenville during this time is welcomed.
"We appreciate when you shop local very much because we're trying to get back up on our feet. We had a really good spring break and we are hoping that we will continue that through the rest of the season for us. Because basically the bulk of our business is during this time frame so that helps us get through the winter months," said Luers.
As we have reported, as business starts to pick up there are lots of places that are looking to hire.
Liberty Tap Room & Grill is one of those businesses that tells us they are short staffed and looking for more help as we inch closer to summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.