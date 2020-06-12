GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Jianna, an Italian restaurant in downtown Greenville, announced on Facebook Friday afternoon that they were closing temporarily as a precaution after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.
The post included this message:
"For the safety of our guests and team effective immediately Jianna will be closed until further notice. We appreciate your support during this time as we take proper precautions to reopen safely here at Jianna. Stay tuned for our opening date."
Tipsy Taco also posted on Facebook on June 8 that their Pelham Road and Greer locations had closed due to allow for deep cleaning of their restaurants. Those locations have since reopened.
MORE NEWS - City of Greenville forming public safety panel to help reform police
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.