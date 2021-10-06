GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A downtown Greenville restaurant is having to call it quits after only being open for 10 months.
The owners of Husk Barbeque announced on their website that the restaurant will be closing permanently after "not yielding the success" that they had hope they would.
The owners also mentioned that the pandemic has created problems with the restaurants ability to staff and operate.
Husk first opened in 2017 as an expansion from the original Charleston location. It was rebranded as a barbecue restaurant in December of 2020.
"We are so grateful to the team and the community for supporting our restaurant over the last five plus years," said the restaurant.
