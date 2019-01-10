GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The iconic Brown Street sign at the intersection of Brown and Coffee streets was damaged Thursday when it was struck by a tractor trailer.
The trailer was wedged beneath the sign and the semi was blocking the road.
The driver of the semi was not hurt.
Coffee Street was blocked to traffic at Spring Street while crews worked to tow away the truck. The road was back open by 4:30 p.m.
Greenville police said the sign would be taken down and towed away until repairs can be made.
No other details were immediately available.
