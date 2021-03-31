GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - After 75 years in the West End of downtown Greenville, the Greenville Army Store is moving!
The store says it will be relocating to 1438 Laurens Road but will have the same name.
The reopening will be in April of 2021.
More news: South Carolina begins vaccinating everyone 16 and older
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.