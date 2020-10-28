GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced Wednesday that tickets are now on sale for United Community Bank Ice on Main, the open-air ice rink that opens each year in downtown Greenville during the holiday season.
2020 marks the 10th anniversary of the holiday tradition that officials said will run November 13 through January 31.
The city said tickets will be available for purchase as date-specific, timed sessions in order to better accommodate limited capacity and social distancing at the ice rink.
“Watching the Village Green transform into Greenville’s beloved ice rink is one of our favorite traditions and we are grateful to help make this event possible again this year,” said Michelle Seaver, President of Greenville County for United Community Bank in a news release. “We can’t wait to officially welcome the season in just a few weeks!”
The chiller that helps keep the ice frozen will arrive on Friday, October 30 at 9 a.m. to begin the installation process.
The section of Main Street between Court Street and Broad Street will be closed on Thursday, October 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday, October 30 from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the installation.
United Community Bank Ice on Main will kick off its ice skating season with an opening ceremony on Friday, November 13 at 2 p.m. A
United Community Bank Ice on Main is located between the Courtyard Marriott and City Hall on the Village Green.
Admission is $10 per adult, $8 per child (ages 4-12) and free for children under the age of 3, and includes skate rental.
For more details and to purchase tickets, visit www.IceOnMain.com.
