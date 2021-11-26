HENDERSON, NC (FOX Carolina) - It’s an all out celebration in downtown Hendersonville.
Hundreds showed up for yearly Christmas tree lighting.
Although the temperature is chilly, that didn’t stop children and their parents from having a good time.
There was live music, hot cocoa and coffee.
The most important piece to this celebration was Santa and Mrs. Claus, whom both gave fist bumps, high fives, and made sure the children were bundled up nice and warm.
This event had to be canceled last year for obvious reasons. However, a city official says this was the right time to bring it back.
“We have such a great town and a small town feel,” said Jamie Carpenter, Downtown Manager for The City of Hendersonville. “Kicking off the holiday spirit, we just want to emphasize that we’re a classic downtown and a great place to spend the holidays.”
